Houston priest who served Catholic community for more than 50 years has died

HOUSTON — A Catholic priest who served his community for more than 50 years before his recent retirement has died, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed.

Auxiliary Bishop George A. Sheltz, 75, passed away Tuesday.

Sheltz, who was born in Houston, retired from the priesthood in late June. He was ordained in 1971.

“There is real sadness for us at the death of Bishop Sheltz,” Daniel Cardinal DiNardo said in a statement. “He was such a kind and generous man, a faithful priest [...] he was a great model of a diocesan priest, conscientious. He mirrored Christ very much.”

During his time with the archdiocese, he served at six parishes: Assumption Church; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral; St. Vincent de Paul Church; Christ the Redeemer Church; Prince of Peace Church; and St. Anthony of Padua Church in The Woodlands.

He was also dean of the San Jacinto Deanery and episcopal vicar of the Northern Vicariate while a parish priest.

"Bishop George was a good man and a good and humble priest. And he was a bishop," Sheltz' successor Auxiliary Bishop Italo Dell'Oro said. "With great humility, George trusted that God had chosen him and served Him faithfully even through undue suffering until his death. Now, I trust that he is in God's peaceful embrace."

Pope John Paul II named Sheltz a prelate of honor with the title of Monsignor in 2000. In 2007, Sheltz was named secretariat director for Clergy Formation and Chaplaincy Services. Since 2010, he served as vicar general, chancellor and moderator of the Curia for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. In 2012, he was named an auxiliary bishop of Galveston-Houston by Pope Benedict XVI.

Sheltz was born the middle child of three children on April 20, 1946. He was raised in a family of Houston vocations; his father was a deacon, his brother was an ordained priest, his uncle was also ordained.

The late bishop attended Annunciation Catholic School in downtown Houston and St. Thomas High School. He graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and from the seminary with a Master's in Theology.