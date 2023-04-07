Houston Art Car Parade: events; where to watch; route; street closures

Those wild and wacky works of art on wheels are back and the mobile masterpieces will roll through downtown and along Allen Parkway on Saturday, April 15.

HOUSTON — One of Houston's favorite events is right around the corner and it's a guaranteed good time!

The 36th annual Houston Art Car Parade on Saturday, April 15, will feature more than 250 wild and wacky works of art on wheels.

It's the oldest and largest art car parade in the world and attracts an estimated 250,000 people, according to organizers with The Orange Show.

They'll line the streets to watch mobile masterpieces from 23 states, Mexico and Canada roll through downtown and along Allen Parkway Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Best of all, the parade is free.

This year's grand marshal is Marilyn Oshman, founder and chairman of the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art.

Art Car Parade route

The parade starts in the inbound lanes of Allen Parkway/Dallas. It will head east onto Bagby, north onto Smith, west onto Walker, south onto Bagby, west onto Lamar/outbound Allen Parkway and end at the Waugh St. Bridge.

There will be food trucks, drinks and restrooms along the route.

Chairs are welcome but you'll need to get there early to scope out a spot to park them. You can also buy reserved seats here for $40.

Here's a downloadable map of the parade route.

This is an interactive map. Just click on the icons for more information.

Art Car Parade street closures

If you drive, leave plenty of time to navigate around the street closures that start a few days before the parade.

Here are the closures for Saturday, April 15.

McKinney from Smith to Bagby from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Louisiana (west curb lane) from Lamar to Walker at 7:00 a.m. for Uber/Lyft drop-off.

Walker from Smith to Bagby at 7:00 a.m.

Heiner from Allen Parkway to Dallas at 7:00 a.m.

Allen Parkway Exit Ramps at I-45 North and Southbound Exits from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Walker-McKinney adjacent to Sam Houston Park (south curb lane) at 7:00 a.m.

Walker (north curb lane) from Louisiana to Smith at 9:00 a.m.

Lamar (north curb lane) from Smith to Brazos at 9:00 a.m

McKinney Exit Ramp at I-45 Southbound from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Other Art Car Weekend events

Art Car Sneak Peek

When: Thursday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What Nearly 100 of the art cars, contraptions, lowriders and SLABs from this year's parade will be on display. You can meet the artists while enjoying music and a Cirque Olympus performance. This free, family-friendly event also includes craft activities for the kiddos.

Where: Discovery Green and along Avenida Houston

The Legendary Art Car Ball

When: Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

What: This is the ultimate kickoff to the Houston Art Car Parade. The Legendary Art Car Ball takes place on the eve of the parade and is considered the place to show off your weird, colorful and creative side.

Where: Orange Show World Headquarters

Purchase tickets for $40 for general admission or $150 for access to the VIP Lounge with an open bar, complimentary bites and comfy seating areas.

You must be at least 18 to attend.

Lineup Party

When: Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m.

What: Come to the starting line party for a mini music festival with food, drinks and restrooms nearby as spectators wait for the start of the parade. This event is free for all!

The HEB Kids Creative Zone is a great pre-parade spot for families. There will be interactive art activities for kids of all ages.

Kids Creative Zone

When: Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: The free event will feature hands-on interactive art projects and workshops from some of Houston's leading creative institutions, as well as children's entertainment, food, beverages, and more!

VIPit Experience

When: Saturday, April 15, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Let the good times roll early at this fundraiser for The Orange Show's Houston Art Car Festival.

Tickets are $175 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under. They include

Complimentary gourmet bites from over a dozen of the city's best restaurants

Open bar featuring speciality cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks

Reserved, shaded seating with opportunities to host groups of 4-50

Live parade commentary from local personalities

Interactive art activities for kids and adults

Complimentary nearby parking

Where: Hermann Square at Houston City Hall

Art Car Award Ceremony

When: Sunday, April 16 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Each year the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art awards over $15,000 in prize money to artists, schools, and teams chosen by a panel of judges. The public is invited to come cheer on those winners whose entries have wowed the judges and the crowds.

Art Car Parade history

The first parade was held in 1988 with 40 cars and about 2,000 spectators. The following year, the parade size doubled and the crowd grew to tens of thousands.

Word spread across the country thanks partly to a California artist who traveled to Houston with his own art car. Harrod Blank, who did two films and two books about art cars, told fellow artists all over America about the Houston event. Art cars began traveling from all over to take part in the parade.

Art Car Museum

Can't make it to the parade? No worries. You can see art cars all year long at the Art Car Museum in the Heights.