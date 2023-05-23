AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Houston

Officials said Marisol Avila, 14, was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She may have been taken in a tan late-model Subaru Forester.

HOUSTON — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 14-year-old girl in north Houston.

Officials said Marisol Avila, 14, was last seen Monday morning around 9:20 a.m. wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She may be in a tan late-model Subaru Forester.

She's described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall and around 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Houston ISD police said she was last seen at Marshall Middle School, located at 1115 Noble Street.

No suspect information was provided.