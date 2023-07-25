City Council to vote on what would be Houston's first alcohol-free zone around childcare facility

On Wednesday, Houston City Council is voting on what could become the first alcohol-free zone around a daycare or childcare facility in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the City of Houston could create its first alcohol-free zone around a daycare or childcare facility.

It would keep future bars and liquor stores from opening within 300 feet of a childcare facility in the Heights.

Some are for the plan while others are against it.

The current state law bans alcohol sales from within 300 feet of a school, church or public hospital. For the same thing to happen at childcare facilities, owners have to apply for the restriction.

For the last 11 years, the corner of Oxford Street and E. 20th Street has been the home to Heights Preschool. More than 100 kids spend their days there.

Now, the childcare center's owner wants to limit what businesses can move in by them in the years ahead.

"My No. 1 concern is the safety of our children," Kelly Rosin said.

Until earlier this year, Rosin didn't realize she had to apply to create the alcohol-free buffer zone around the facility. Officials determined that her daycare was eligible. On Tuesday, Rosin, parents and neighbors urged City Council to approve the designation on Wednesday.

"I would like for them to have the same protections that elementary school students, that middle school students and high school students have when they're coming to and from school," Rosin said.

Some parents and residents are for the idea:

"As a parent of children there, I would like to see that done," Justin Rowinsky said.

"We just want the peace that we had when we purchased our home 13 years ago," Chad Mason said.

Restaurant owner Gary Mosley, however, is against the designation. He told City Council last week that he researched and bought his property within the 300-foot zone unaware of any alcohol restrictions. He said the change could affect his business in a negative way.

The way the law reads, any business that's already within the zone is allowed to stay and future businesses are allowed to open with a food and beverage license from the TABC.

Councilmember Abby Kamin represents the area.

"We, again, have had overwhelming support from the neighborhood with this daycare's application," Kamin said.