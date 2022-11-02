Two people injured after damaged plane found on golf course in W Harris County, sheriff says

The plane was located on a golf course in the 18000 block of Clay Road.

HOUSTON — Life Flight was called after a small plane was found damaged and upside down on a west Harris County golf course, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said two people were in the plane. Both people are injured, but alive.

Texas DPS says the plane went down on the golf course at Pine Forest Country Club in the 18000 block of Clay Road. Gonzalez said the plane is damaged and the Houston Fire Department is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.