Fire crews in Galveston are fighting a big fire at the Inn at the Waterpark hotel on Jones Road near Schlitterbahn.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston firefighters had their hands full Friday night with a large fire at a hotel near the Schlitterbahn Water Park.

The fire caused extensive damage at the Inn at the Waterpark hotel on Jones Road.

There hasn't been any word of injuries at the 151-room hotel.

The damage appeared to be extensive.

The Galveston Daily News reported a second-floor roof might have collapsed.