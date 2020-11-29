Holiday lights at Houston home go viral on social media

For the last six years, Frankie To-ong has added his own flare to decorating for Christmas.

HOUSTON — A proud Houstonian is going viral on social media for his holiday lights display.

It’s not your traditional Christmas music. However, for Frankie To-ong, the lights display at his home get people into the holiday spirit.

“It’s fun to get creative and do things with music and make people laugh, and I like to, honestly, to get kudos for doing something that’s unique," To-ong said.

“I’m just dangerous enough with this type of, these set ups, to make things. It’s kind of like DJ-ing and playing the next song that everybody likes to hear,” To-ong said.

His videos are going viral on TikTok and Instagram.

“Right now, we’re at about 10 million, and it kind of gets sort of intoxicating," To-ong said. "You like look at your phone and see that your inbox is filled up with all kinds of activity.”

But To-ong admits all the attention is driving people to find his house.

“I really don’t play any of the viral stuff just because it becomes sort of a spectacle, and I try to be respectful of my neighbors,” To-ong said. "The first year that we did it, I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s play it and see what happens.’ And it became kind of a parking lot, and I disturbed a lot of people, and that’s not what I want to do.”