Residents near recycling plant fire in Hockley being evacuated, sheriff's office says

Deputies said they are evacuating residents living within about a half mile of the facility.

HOCKLEY, Texas — Residents living near a recycling plant are being evacuated after a fire broke out at the Hockley facility Saturday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the incident at 10:38 a.m.

The recycling plant is located at 17360 Premium Drive near Highway 290, which the Waller County Sheriff's Office has identified as the VLS Recovery facility.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said a HazMat crew is on scene to assist with the fire as well as numerous tankers.

The materials in the building include used/recycled motor oil and recycled plants, according to HCFMO.

At about 11:25 a.m., HCFMO tweeted there was a lack of water supply in the area, but water has since arrived on scene and crews are working to put out the fire with water and foam.

Deputies are asking residents living within a half mile of the facility to evacuate.

Harris County Pollution Control said it is conducting air monitoring.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office encouraged residents to stay away from Old Houston Hwy/Old Washington and Bus 290 and Kickapoo, Kermier and Betka Road.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Deputies are on the scene of a fire at a recycling plant at 17360 Premium Drive. Fire officials in charge of the scene have asked deputies to help evacuate all residents within 800 meters. Residents are warned to avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/bMXwnvP3bb — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 21, 2021