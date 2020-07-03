HOUSTON — Several firefighters responded to a fire at a hangar near Hobby Airport Saturday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Houston police said the hangar was "fully involved" before firefighters were able to get in under control and put it out.

Luckily, there were no planes inside the hangar, and no one was injured.

Photos sent to KHOU 11 show heavy smoke coming from the hangar before the fire was completely tapped out.

Hobby Airport hanger fire

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

We're not sure if this will impact any flights, so be sure to check with your airline.

