HISD teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete

HOUSTON — A Houston ISD teacher is charged after district police said she dragged a 5-year-old girl across concrete because the child refused to throw away a plastic fork.
Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, is charged with injury to a child.
Police said on Nov. 3, Dominguez, who is a teacher at Katherine Smith Elementary School in northwest Houston, grabbed the five-year-old by the arm and hair, causing the child to lose her balance and fall down.
According to court documents, Dominguez then dragged the child for a short distance across concrete and stood over her. Police said as the child was sitting on the ground, Dominguez again dragged her by her arm to a trash can.
The incident was caught on video, according to police, and witnesses said the child's arm was bright red with small cuts.
Another witness told police she heard Dominguez say in Spanish that the child was going to 'throw it away' and 'don't be spoiled.'
At last check, Dominguez was not in custody, but a warrant has been issued.
HISD sent a statement that said the teacher has been "reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation."
Read HISD's full statement:
HISD takes these situations very seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students is always our absolute top priority. HISD PD was notified of an allegation of misconduct and the educator was immediately reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. Due to the Family Education Right’s Privacy Act (FERPA) and the pending investigation, HISD will not be providing additional information at this time.