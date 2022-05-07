HISD offering $2,000 sign-on stipend for new bus drivers

The $2,000 sign-on stipend will be given to the first 120 candidates with a commercial driver's license who are hired before Aug. 22.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is hosting a job fair next month to hire new bus drivers.

The first 120 candidates with a commercial driver's license who are hired and start before August 22 will receive a $2,000 sign-on stipend.

Re-hires are not eligible for the stipend.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the HISD Northwest Motor Pool, located at 6351 Pinemont Drive.

Candidates should bring a valid driver's license and social security card.

Commercial driver's license training will be provided for those who must obtain a Texas CDL.

A drug test will be conducted if a job offer is extended.