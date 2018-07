HOUSTON -- Firefighter crews rescued two people from a tar-filled tanker truck Saturday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to fire officials.

It happened in the 9000 block of Howard Drive.

Firefighters battled extreme temperatures to make the rescue. Two civilians were taken to a hospital and three firefighters were treated for heat.

This is a developing story.

#BREAKING Two people taken to the hospital after being pulled from a tar filled tanker, three firefighters are being treated for heat exhaustion. #khou11 https://t.co/Zht4y2kym0 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 21, 2018

© 2018 KHOU