Heights restaurant group asking for public's help after break-in incidents

Two restaurants in the Heights, Cactus Cove Bar & Grill and Cedar Creek Bar & Grill, have had an attempted break in and a burglary in the last few weeks.

HOUSTON — “Angry, you know?” says General Manager Dani San Miguel describing the way she feels when she looks at this surveillance video from early Thursday morning.

The video appears to show someone trying to break into her Heights restaurant Cedar Creek Bar & Grill.

“It is scary," she says.

In the three years, she’s been the General Manager, San Miguel says it’s the first time someone has tried to break in but unfortunately it’s the second incident at one of her Creek Group’s restaurants, in just the last few weeks.

Video from nearby Cactus Cove on January 22 appears to show two suspects in this maroon truck breaking-in before business hours using a crowbar. She says they stole thousands of dollars in liquor.

“I’m glad the staff wasn’t at either location when that happened, although obviously we’d rather it not happen at all," says San Miguel.

And according to public police crime data, these are just a few of the five burglaries or breaking and entering incidents at various businesses in the area in the last 30 days.

“We want to catch these guys, if it’s unrelated, if it’s the same people. We don’t want this to happen to happen to any other bar or restaurant as well," she says.

In the meantime, Dani says they’re offering a $500 reward for anyone with information from the Cactus Cove incident…

“There’s a busted out back window… which you would think would be very recognizable," San Miguel.

“We never leave cash in the registers… there’s nothing for them to take… so maybe that’s why they took liquor bottles. But I’m not sure what their motivation is," she continued.

She's hoping someone knows something and speaks up.

“We work really hard for what we have… we just want them to be caught.”

KHOU also reached out to HPD who says they're investigating these two incidents but at this time could not confirm whether or not these incidents are related to each other or any others.