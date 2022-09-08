Off-duty HCSO deputy accidentally shoots himself in the chest at Magnolia home, officials say

MAGNOLIA, Texas — An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy accidentally shot himself in the chest Thursday night, according to authorities in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a welfare check at a residence along Linden Lane in Magnolia around 7:15 p.m.
When they got there, they found out a man had accidentally shot himself in the chest while he was at his house.
The off-duty deputy was stable when he was taken to an area hospital, authorities said.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.