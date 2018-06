HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a 9-month-old was apparently left in a hot car near Baytown.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the baby girl was reportedly left unattended for “an extended period of time” inside a vehicle in the 3100 block of East Jones Road.

The girl is in critical condition, according to deputies.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more details as they become available.

