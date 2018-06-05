Houston Community College said its Central Campus will be closed through Tuesday due to a safety threat.

The campus was closed Monday, and HCC officials said Monday evening it will remain closed Tuesday.

The campus, located in the 1300 block of Holman Street, will be closed because of a shooting threat made on social media this weekend. HCC will also continue to provide additional security at its other campuses.

ALERT: The HCC Central Campus, located at 1300 Holman Street, will be closed Monday, May 7 due to a safety threat. All course finals that were scheduled at the Central Campus for Monday, May 7 have been rescheduled for Friday, May 11. Check https://t.co/m2fnLVrjaw for updates. — HCC District (@HCCDistrict) May 6, 2018

With a few exceptions, final exams scheduled for Tuesday will be moved to Thursday. This is in addition to an earlier postponement of Monday's final exams to Friday.

HCC says its police department is actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm.

If you are aware of any information that would be helpful, please contact HCC PD at 713-718-8888.

You can check the school's website for more updates.

