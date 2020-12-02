DICKINSON, Texas — Search crews will begin looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Dickinson on Thursday morning.

Susan Paight, 50, was last seen in Dickinson, which is between La Marque and League City, on Feb. 8. Texas EquuSearch officials said they're not sure what she was wearing when she went missing.

Texas EquuSearch officials said they will start the search Thursday around 8 a.m. They'll be looking in a lot of different areas.

Paight is driving a 2005 black Toyota Scion with Texas license plates of H2N-3035. The vehicle has several Houston Texans bumper stickers on the back window and side windows. The handle on the driver's side door is broken.

Paight is disabled and has an external morphine pump and colostomy.

She has straight blond hair down to her mid-back and is missing all of her teeth. She has a fair complexion.

Texas EquuSearch officials said Paight is in desperate need of her medication.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

