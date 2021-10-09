Harris County Pct. 4 deputy involved in collision responding to call, constable says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was transported after a collision involving a Harris County deputy constable responding to a call Friday evening.
Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Mark Herman tweeted about the incident just before 9:30 p.m. He said it happened in the 13000 block of Veterans Memorial.
Herman said the deputy was responding to a priority 1 call which means the deputy had lights and siren on.
A person in the other vehicle involved was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. The condition of the deputy was not released.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
