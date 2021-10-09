x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Harris County Pct. 4 deputy involved in collision responding to call, constable says

A person in the other vehicle involved was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was transported after a collision involving a Harris County deputy constable responding to a call Friday evening.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Mark Herman tweeted about the incident just before 9:30 p.m. He said it happened in the 13000 block of Veterans Memorial.

Herman said the deputy was responding to a priority 1 call which means the deputy had lights and siren on.

A person in the other vehicle involved was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. The condition of the deputy was not released.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.