Inmate dies after apparent medical emergency in Harris County Jail, sheriff says

The death of the 32-year-old man is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An inmate at the Harris County Jail died on Tuesday after the sheriff's office said he suffered an apparent medical emergency.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Robert Terry, 32, had asked to go to the jail's clinic around 6:20 a.m. and then he collapsed. Medical staff treated Terry until an ambulance took him to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:32 a.m.

HCSO said Terry had been in the jail since May 13 and had no apparent injuries.

His death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure with jail deaths. The HCSO Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether standard procedures were followed.

The Harris County Insitute of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy to determine Terry's cause of death.