Harris County jail resumes in-person visits

Visits will resume at limited capacity. Visitors must register online.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Jail is resuming in-person visitation at limited capacity starting Tuesday. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it will also be reopening video visitation booths.

Harrus County halted in-person visitation last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, HCSO said its employees have worked diligently to maintain a high level of public service and care which included expanding phone access and implementing video visits for those housed at the Joint Processing Center.

“I am proud of the work our jail medical team and our entire jail staff has done to protect people entrusted to our care from the virus,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “We understand the importance of communication with loved ones, and value visitation as a critical part of providing support and promoting positive change.”

After registering, a visit may be scheduled according to the corresponding facility, day, and floor up to seven days in advance.

On-site registration will be available for those who arrive at a facility without an appointment, however, visitation is not guaranteed due to facility limitations and safety protocols.

Visitation hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

HCSO said visits will be 20 minutes long, allowing time between visits for proper sanitation. Every visitor will be required to pass an electronic temperature screening and wear a mask inside Harris County jail facilities.



