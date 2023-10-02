Head of Harris County DA's Office Vehicular Crimes Division to resign, move to private practice

The office of district attorney is up for election in 2024. Teare told KHOU 11 he’s not afraid to challenge his old boss in the primary, a year from March.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A top prosecutor at the Harris County District Office’s is resigning, saying he eventually wants to run for the job.

Sean Teare headed the Vehicular Crimes Division and he’s someone District Attorney Kim Ogg hired when she got elected in 2016.

Teare confirmed to KHOU 11 he turned in his resignation Friday morning. He’s been one of the most visible faces at the DA's Office, often appearing at crime scenes. He said he’s leaving to go into private practice with well-known criminal defense attorney Dan Cogdell.

He also says his future plans could include a run for Harris County district attorney.

“I have wanted the job of district attorney since I was an intern in the office in 2005, I don’t think I’ve ever hidden that, when Kim brought me back in 2016 I told her that I wanted this job, that’s not something that I will ever shy away from," Teare told KHOU 11.

