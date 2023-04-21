Lose your drugs? Harris County Precinct 4 found them if you want to 'claim your lost property'

HOUSTON — If you’re missing your meth and other drugs, Harris County Precinct 4 wants to hear from you.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputy constables found the abandoned drugs at a grocery store on Louetta and Steubner Airline. Deputies say they found meth, 60 grams of Zanax, Adderall and Gabapentin in a shopping cart.
The constable’s office said that whoever lost their drugs at the grocery store can come to their offices at 6831 Cypresswood Drive to ‘claim your lost property.’
At this point, it’s not clear if anyone’s taken Harris County Precinct 4 up on their offer.