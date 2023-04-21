Lose your drugs? Harris County Precinct 4 found them if you want to 'claim your lost property'

The department is inviting whoever lost their drugs to stop by.

HOUSTON — If you’re missing your meth and other drugs, Harris County Precinct 4 wants to hear from you.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputy constables found the abandoned drugs at a grocery store on Louetta and Steubner Airline. Deputies say they found meth, 60 grams of Zanax, Adderall and Gabapentin in a shopping cart.

The constable’s office said that whoever lost their drugs at the grocery store can come to their offices at 6831 Cypresswood Drive to ‘claim your lost property.’