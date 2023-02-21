Harris County commissioners vote to approve $9.1M investment into apprenticeship programs

The county is partnering with the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation as a part of the program.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a $9.1 million contract investing in local apprenticeship programs.

The contract, which will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will provide training to 1,500 people through apprenticeships in the construction, public transportation and live entertainment industries, according to Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

“Working people deserve a safe workplace, good benefits, strong wages and the opportunity to build a better life for their families,” Ellis said. “A skilled and empowered workforce is key to a thriving, resilient Harris County economy.”

The county is partnering with the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation as a part of the program.