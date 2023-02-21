x
Harris County commissioners vote to approve $9.1M investment into apprenticeship programs

The county is partnering with the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation as a part of the program.
Credit: KHOU 11

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a $9.1 million contract investing in local apprenticeship programs.

The contract, which will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will provide training to 1,500 people through apprenticeships in the construction, public transportation and live entertainment industries, according to Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

“Working people deserve a safe workplace, good benefits, strong wages and the opportunity to build a better life for their families,” Ellis said. “A skilled and empowered workforce is key to a thriving, resilient Harris County economy.”

The county is partnering with the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation as a part of the program.

“Building a better, more resilient labor force — by investing in our workers — is an essential investment in the future of Harris County,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. “Apprenticeship programs provide an avenue to high-wage careers without the need for a traditional four-year college degree.”

