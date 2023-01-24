Downed power line on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua shuts down southbound lanes

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

HOUSTON — Tuesday's severe weather caused a downed power line on the Gulf Freeway at Fuqua.

This is impacting all of the southbound lanes.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted about this incident at about 4:15 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. It's unknown when the southbound lanes of the freeway will reopen.

I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound mainlanes and frontage road at Fuqua blocked due to down power line. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uhgLWOP0mC — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 24, 2023

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.