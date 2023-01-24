Downed power line on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua shuts down southbound lanes

HOUSTON — Tuesday's severe weather caused a downed power line on the Gulf Freeway at Fuqua.
This is impacting all of the southbound lanes.
The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted about this incident at about 4:15 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. It's unknown when the southbound lanes of the freeway will reopen.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area: