Bond raised for mother accused of abandoning her kids in apartment with dead sibling

Total bond for Gloria Williams now stands at more than $1.5 million.

HOUSTON — The woman accused of abandoning three of her children in an apartment with the remains of their brother went before a judge Friday morning to have her bond changed.

Before the appearance, Gloria Williams’ bond had been set at $900,000. But Friday, Judge Kelli Johnson decided Williams’ bond for the felony charge of injury to a child by omission was insufficient. Bond for that charge was set at $350,000, but the judge raised it to $1 million.

Williams’ bonds now total $1,550,000 for all three charges.

In court on Friday, the prosecution presented new evidence. They said Williams received around $2,000 a month from the government for her kids, including 8-year-old, Kendrick Lee. The child whose remains were found in the apartment after he had died.

Prosecutors say Williams was able to pay for two apartments. They says when interviewed by a homicide investigator, she admitted to knowing Kendrick was dead and to hiding the body in the first apartment.

NEW: Judge Kelli Johnson raises the bond on Gloria Williams’ serious bodily injury charge from $350K to $1M. That brings her total bonds to $1.55M.



More on that decision from this @HarrisCountyDAO prosecutor:@KHOU https://t.co/cc61jidXSQ pic.twitter.com/LJEEjKy80T — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) November 5, 2021

They say a search warrant of the second apartment showed it was fully furnished.

The defense said Williams’ bond was unreasonable and asked for it to be lowered. They also said Williams wasn’t sophisticated enough to understand the severity of the charges she’s facing.