Girl's remains found in secluded area in Wharton County

WHARTON, Texas — Deputies are investigating after a girl's remains were found Friday in a secluded area in the northeastern part of Wharton County.

Deputies said at about 10 a.m., the Wharton County Sheriff's Office received a call about human remains found near County Road 225 near Hungerford.

The remains were taken to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation and an autopsy revealed that the remains are those of a girl between the ages of 14 and 17.

The unidentified girl had dark brown to black hair that was about shoulder to upper back length.

Anyone who may have information on this case or could identify the young girl is urged to call WCSO at 979-532-1550.