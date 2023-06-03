HCSO: 5-year-old girl in 'serious condition' after being hit by vehicle in N Houston

Officials said the driver left the scene. There's no word on who the driver is.

HOUSTON — A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in "serious condition" after being hit by a vehicle in north Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened near the intersection of Gears Road and Trickey Road in the Greater Greenspoint area Saturday night. The sheriff first tweeted about the incident at 7:41 p.m.

