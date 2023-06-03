x
HCSO: 5-year-old girl in 'serious condition' after being hit by vehicle in N Houston

Officials said the driver left the scene. There's no word on who the driver is.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in "serious condition" after being hit by a vehicle in north Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened near the intersection of Gears Road and Trickey Road in the Greater Greenspoint area Saturday night. The sheriff first tweeted about the incident at 7:41 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when we get more information. We have a crew headed to the scene to find out more.

