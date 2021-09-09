1-year-old girl found dead after being left in vehicle for nearly 10 hours, investigators say

The girl was left inside the car from about 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are trying to put the pieces together after a child was found dead in a car in the Alief area on Thursday.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators, a woman took her three children to daycare around 8:30 a.m. After dropping the kids off, the woman told authorities she returned to her house and did some things throughout the day before going to pick her kids back up around 6 p.m.

When the woman returned to the daycare to get her children, only two of them were there, according to investigators.

A daycare worker returned to the house with the family and when they got there, they found the 1-year-old girl on the floorboard of the backseat of the car. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Updates from the scene:

According to investigators, there were only two car seats in the vehicle. Authorities said there was a language barrier, so they're not sure they're getting the whole story. They also said the woman's partner is not cooperating.

Authorities are waiting for an official cause of death.

The parents have not been charged but the mother was detained for questioning.