LOOK: Houston's City Hall lights up in remembrance of George Floyd

HOUSTON — Houston's City Hall was lit crimson and gold on Monday evening in remembrance of George Floyd.
Crimson and gold are the colors of his alma mater, Jack Yates High School.
Similar memorials were also lit up in other cities around the country at the request of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. This is the display from overnight in Philadelphia:
Floyd's public viewing was held earlier in the day on Houston's southwest side. On Tuesday, family, friends and invited guests will say goodbye at a private funeral service. Floyd will then be buried in Pearland next to his mother.
