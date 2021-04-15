Live: Derek Chauvin defense rests case, prosecution calls pulmonologist as rebuttal witness

The state called Dr. Martin Tobin back as a rebuttal witness after Chauvin decided not to testify and the defense rested its case.

Derek Chauvin chooses not to take the stand in his own defense

Defense rests case Thursday morning

Prosecution calls pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin as rebuttal witness

Former Maryland chief medical examiner Fowler: 'Mr. Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia' during restraint

Dr. Fowler testified that drugs, heart disease, carbon monoxide and paraganglioma tumor were contributors



Judge Peter Cahill expects closing arguments Monday

Derek Chauvin's defense attorney rested his case Thursday morning after Chauvin told the judge he has decided not to take the stand in his own defense.

Chauvin is a former Minneapolis police officer and is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and police body camera footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Chauvin told Judge Peter Cahill Thursday morning that he has decided to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand. "I have repeatedly advised you that this is your decision and your decision alone," defense attorney Eric Nelson said to Chauvin.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson rested his case before the jury as soon as they entered the courtroom Thursday. The state then called pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin back to the stand as a rebuttal witness in response to Wednesday's testimony from Dr. David Fowler.

Fowler was on the stand all day Wednesday, testifying as a medical expert called by the defense. Fowler said his opinion is that George Floyd died of a "sudden cardiac arrhythmia" during restraint by Chauvin and other officers.

Fowler added that he believes Floyd's underlying heart condition, drugs in his system, carbon monoxide exposure and his paraganglioma tumor were contributing factors.

On cross-examination, Fowler acknowledged that immediate medical aid could have helped to save Floyd's life.

The judge has told the jury that if testimony ends Thursday, the court will take Friday off. Closing arguments are expected Monday, and then the jury will be sequestered for deliberation.

DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL: Derek Chauvin WILL NOT take the witness stand in his own defense.



LIVE UPDATES

Thursday, April 15

10:20 a.m.

The state called pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin back to the stand Thursday as a rebuttal witness.

Judge Peter Cahill issued a stern warning before Tobin's testimony that he may not bring up new evidence about Floyd's blood gas tests. Cahill told the prosecution the evidence was being introduced too late, and could result in a mistrial.

Cahill will allow testimony concerning enlarged heart in response to studies cited by Dr. Fowler yesterday in his testimony. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 15, 2021

Dr. Tobin testified that because the oxygen saturation in Floyd's blood was 98%, the maximum amount of carbon monoxide or carboxyhemoglobin would be 2%. Tobin said the normal rate is 0-3%.

Tobin's testimony was used to rebut Dr. Fowler's testimony that Floyd could have had increased carboxyhemoglobin up to 18%.

Tobin also testified that there are no studies showing that pressure on the neck narrows the hypophraynx because it is a widely known fact.

"That's not the kind of research that somebody would want to do," he said.

9:25 a.m.

The prosecution asked the judge to admit new evidence of George Floyd's blood gas levels, after a witness called by the defense commented that he believed carbon monoxide exposure contributed to Floyd's death.

Nelson told the judge that it would be "incredibly prejudicial" to allow the state to introduce new evidence after Dr. Fowler finished testifying and left the state. He said the point Fowler was making was that the state didn't bother to test the blood gas.

Nelson said he will move for a mistrial if the state is allowed to introduce the evidence, since they had ample notice that the defense would bring up this point. The judge agreed that evidence can't be admitted, but said Dr. Martin Tobin can testify as a rebuttal witness on a narrow list of topics.

Nelson is arguing that the state has had more than sufficient notice that Fowler would opine CO played a role and should have been tested.



The state had time to rebut any suggestion. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 15, 2021

9:20 a.m.

Derek Chauvin and his defense attorney, Eric Nelson, told the judge Thursday morning that Chauvin will not take the stand in his own defense.

"I have repeatedly advised you that this is your decision and your decision alone," Nelson said to Chauvin.

Chauvin at that point told the judge that he has decided to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

Wednesday, April 14

Court on Wednesday began with a motion for acquittal from defense attorney Eric Nelson, who asked the judge to dismiss the charges against Chauvin because "the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction."

This is considered a routine step in a defense attorney's process. The motion was denied by Judge Peter Cahill.

Following a brief recess, Morries Hall and his attorneys were called to speak in front of the court. Hall has invoked his Fifth Amendment right, which allows him not to testify if it will incriminate him. He was with Floyd during his arrest and is concerned about a third-degree murder charge related to allegations of providing Floyd opiates.

"I am finding that he has a complete Fifth Amendment privilege here," Cahill said, agreeing to "quash the subpoena" and excuse Hall from testifying.

The defense then called medical expert Dr. David Fowler to the stand. Fowler was the chief medical examiner in Maryland and has been a forensic pathologist for more than 30 years.

During the day's testimony, Fowler told the court that he believes the "principle" cause of Floyd's death was "cardiac arrhythmia due to hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during restraint."

Fowler added that he believed there were several other factors contributing to Floyd's death.

"His significant contributing conditions would be, since I've already put the heart disease in part one, he would have the toxicology, fentanyl and methamphetamine," Fowler said. "There is exposure to a vehicle exhaust, potentially carbon monoxide poisoning, increased carbon monoxide in his blood and paraganglioma, or the other natural disease process he has."

On the stand, Fowler said he would have ruled the cause of George Floyd's death "undetermined."