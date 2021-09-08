Gas leak causes shelter-in-place at 4 Clear Lake schools, evacuation of constable's office

The constable’s office is in the process of transferring their phone lines.

HOUSTON — A gas leak in the Clear Lake area has led to an evacuation of the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office and nearby buildings.

According to the constable’s office, the gas leak is at the intersection of Ramada Drive and Diana Lane.

The constable’s office is in the process of transferring their phone lines, but in the meantime, people should call their Pasadena office at 281-479-2424.

Some nearby schools are also impacted.

Schools in shelter-in-place

From Clear Creek ISD — Due to a gas leak at Diana and Ramada, the following campuses are currently in a Shelter In Place:

Clear Lake City Elementary

Clear Lake Intermediate

Space Center Intermediate

Whitcomb Elementary