Gas leak causes shelter-in-place at 4 Clear Lake schools, evacuation of constable's office

HOUSTON — A gas leak in the Clear Lake area has led to an evacuation of the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office and nearby buildings.
According to the constable’s office, the gas leak is at the intersection of Ramada Drive and Diana Lane.
The constable’s office is in the process of transferring their phone lines, but in the meantime, people should call their Pasadena office at 281-479-2424.
Some nearby schools are also impacted.
Schools in shelter-in-place
From Clear Creek ISD — Due to a gas leak at Diana and Ramada, the following campuses are currently in a Shelter In Place:
- Clear Lake City Elementary
- Clear Lake Intermediate
- Space Center Intermediate
- Whitcomb Elementary
During a Shelter In Place for external hazards, students are brought indoors and other appropriate safety measures are taken until the all clear is given.