Multiple Rice University buildings evacuated due to gas leak

HOUSTON — At least two buildings on Rice University's campus were evacuated Thursday, according to one of the school's Twitter accounts.

According to the tweets by @RiceAlerts, a gas leak near Duncan College and the new NSEB building prompted the evacuations. The first alert went out around 4 p.m.

The Twitter account announced that Duncan and McMurtry colleges needed to evacuate residential buildings and move to the outdoor quad space until it was safe to return to the buildings.

According to university officials, the gas leak was reported at a construction site on the northeast side of campus.

Officials said the Houston Fire Department and CenterPoint were at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the gas leak or how long it would take to repair.

