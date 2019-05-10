The Gas Can Man was spotted back in Harris County roadways this week.

But he was quickly picked up and arrested by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office.

Luz Garcia got the nickname “Gas Can Man” for his panhandling ploy of carrying a red gas can asking drivers for money across Harris and Galveston counties. He’s known for being overly aggressive and harassing drivers who don’t give him money, especially women.

"This man is NOT in need of your money and uses his empty gas can as a ruse to con people," the Precinct 8 Constable's Office said in a Facebook post. "His actions of running in and out of traffic are obviously dangerous for him and motorists alike and we once again ask that you not buy into his scam."

Garcia has been arrested multiple times over the years.

Precinct 8 arrested him Thursday for obstructing a roadway. The constable’s office said he also had multiple open warrants.

The constable’s office urged drivers to call if Garcia is spotted again in the area. The number is 281-488-4040.

