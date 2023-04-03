Surveillance video catches man pooping on woman's driveway in Galveston

"I came out here to clean and I saw human poop and so I checked the camera," said Galveston resident Tara Head.

GALVESTON, Texas — A woman in Galveston says she's tired of her neighborhood being used as a toilet after she says surveillance video caught a man pooping on her driveway.

She said she first found out about the situation on Thursday.

"He comes down the driveway and he hangs out here for a little bit," Head said. "And then he poops. And then he takes his cup that he left on the ground and he wipes his little butt and then he hops on his bike and leaves.”

The stain could still be seen on her driveway on Saturday.

"I think it’s sad," Head said. "There’s a 24-hour gas station right across the street but they thought, ‘Oh we’ll just poop here in the driveway instead.'"

According to Head, this kind of situation isn't new for her neighborhood.

"This one was the driveway pooper. They were pooping on the driveway this time," she said. "We had a porch pee-er two weeks ago."

In the past ten years, Head said she's found human feces outside her business many times.

"I would say probably, I have picked up 15 human poops," she said. "They're not dangerous people, they just have to poop."

While Head doesn't think it's bad enough to call the police, she said she does wish the city would do something about it.

"They have their hands full and they do a good job. I'm not going to call the cops because someone pooped in my driveway," she said.

But she knows it's not that easy.