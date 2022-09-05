Galveston condos address possible collapse concerns after inspection reveals potential problems

The inspection found there's a significant risk of failure during severe storms with high winds and tides, including hurricanes.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON, Texas — You can't beat being steps from the beach when sand and surf are the main reasons you’re on Galveston Island.

“I love the sun and water and it feels so good to be outside,” said one visitor.

"Water feels great, I love going out there,” said another.

But the owners of more than 100 condos in one complex are learning that proximity also brings potential problems. Kim Van Camp is president of the Riviera II Council of Co-Owners, which recently hired a structural engineer to inspect the properties, along with two adjacent buildings.

They decided to bring in the expert after a deadly collapse last year of a condominium near the beach outside Miami. Dozens of residents were killed when the 12-story condo tower collapsed.

"The engineer spent probably two days between the three buildings, going from the absolute rooftop to the ground beneath the buildings,” said Van Camp.

We could clearly see the effects of erosion underneath the buildings.

The initial inspection report did not give residents reason to worry from day-to-day. But it did determine there is a significant risk of failure during severe storms with high winds and tides and called it “unsafe” in an all or nothing assessment.

"In the case of a hurricane, they should not be there,” Van Camp said.

"You know, ignorance is just not a good place to be when it comes to matters of public health and safety," he said. "You really need to know where you stand.”

Living literally on the beach has its perks. But it can also cause problems. These Galveston Island condos are at significant risk of collapse in certain conditions according to a recent inspection. What owners have to say + lessons for others: @KHOU at 4:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/zOQWkZNHD8 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 9, 2022

Making sure the buildings remain standing will likely require backfilling washed-out areas and working with local and state authorities on longer term protections.

Van Camp believes other properties west of the seawall have experienced similar issues.