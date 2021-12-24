x
Nearly a dozen local food trucks giving away free meals today at Houston Grub Park

Christmas in the Park will take place from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. today at the food truck park across from NRG Stadium.
Credit: Houston Grub Park

HOUSTON — Nearly a dozen Houston food trucks are coming together Christmas Eve to share holiday cheer and free delicious food.

Houston Grub Park will host Christmas at the Park on Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its location in the NRG Stadium area.

We're told each guest will receive one free meal ticket and one free dessert ticket to use at the food truck of their choice. Regular menu items will be available for purchase, organizers said.

Participating food trucks include:

  • Barnes Treats
  • Chitalian Pizzeria
  • GFE Boil Bar
  • Krack Kitchen
  • Mary Ellen’s Kitchen
  • My Granny’s Food Truck
  • OMG Baked Potatoes
  • Saucy Nosh
  • The Greasy Spoon
  • The Peach Cobbler Lady
  • Trap Kitchen Hibachi

It's a perfect holiday weekend to gather outdoors as Houston is expected to have warm weather and clear skies for the next few days.

Houston Grub Park is located at 1615 S. Loop West.

