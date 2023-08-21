Fort Bend Epicenter: 'Epic' new sports and entertainment venue will celebrate grand opening this week

ROSENBERG, Texas — Fort Bend County is about to welcome a "state-of-the-art" sports and entertainment venue. The Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The $120 million, 230,000-square-foot multipurpose center features a 10,000-seat arena, five unique event spaces and an outdoor pavilion.
The Epicenter will host everything from concerts and Fort Bend ISD graduations to professional wrestling and monster trucks.
County Judge KP George called it a dream come true and "a true game-changer for our community." He said the days when Fort Bend County residents had to drive to Houston for big events are long gone.
The inaugural event will be the Festival of One Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free celebration of Fort Bend County's diverse cultures will have live entertainment, bounce houses, a youth talent show and a gaming truck.
There will also be essential back-to-school services such as immunizations, eye exams, haircuts and braiding.
“This event embodies the spirit of ‘Better Together,’ showcasing our vibrant community’s strength and togetherness," George said.
Epicenter already has some other big events on its calendar.
Get ready to rumble when All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite and Rampage come to town on Oct. 18.
On Dec. 1, you can see the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party with Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Demo Derby™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and more. The event also includes a dazzling dance party, laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.