'$4,000 behind on rent' | Fort Bend County thrift shop issued eviction notice

Lately, The Thrift Shop has been a little bit down on its luck. Its storefront along Highway 90 in Richmond is in danger of closing.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — If you believe in karma, then good things are on the way for a nonprofit in Fort Bend County.

The Thrift Shop has been a little bit down on its luck. Its storefront is in danger of closing. If the store off Highway 90 in Richmond shuts down, it would affect a lot of people.

Since 1997, the nonprofit (Youth Assistance Thrift Shop) has stood by the community.

"We are here to love people and just make life a little bit easier," manager Cheryl Nicklas said.

The store was started by Nicklas' parents. She now manages the day-to-day operations. There's some pretty great stuff at the storefront for low prices.

"Anything that you can find in your house ... you can find it in this building," she said. "We still sell our clothes for $2 apiece," Nicklas said.

They also give out some items for free. They help those who have to go through some of life's hardest times, including house fires, floods and even women escaping dangerous living conditions.

"We've had women (come into the store) that have had to leave their states in the middle of the night with nothing but their kids and their car," Nicklas said.

They also help with Thanksgiving meals, local schools and prisons.

"We just give them a hug and give them what they need and send them on their way," Nicklas said.

Lately, though, things have been a little slow.

"We just need more people to know that we are actually here," Nicklas said.

They've fallen behind on bills due to the lack of customers.

"We are $4,000 behind on rent and, of course, it will be due again in June," Nicklas said.

On Monday, they got an eviction letter.

"We don't want to have to move because if we're not here, there is an abundance of people that are going to lose," Nicklas said.

It's hard for Nicklas to ask for what she's so freely given.

"There are so many people that we help and if we are not here, they're not going to have that," Nicklas said.

The nonprofit is hoping that what goes around comes around and they get what they need.

"There are some people that are supposed to serve and some people that are not. We are the servers," Nicklas said.

If you'd like to help the store stay afloat, you can go shopping at The Thrift Shop or you can find out more about making a monetary donation by clicking here.

Happy Monday thriftees Just wanted to make a quick post that we’ve been dreading. Like everyone else in life today we... Posted by Youth Assistance Thrift Store on Monday, May 1, 2023