FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is showing off its newest ride, and it didn’t cost taxpayers a dime.

The tricked-out Ford Mustang GT was paid for with money seized by drug busts, according to FBCSO.

A decal on the side of the car reads, “This car was purchased by drug dealers.”

The car will be on display at Legacy Ford in Rosenberg over Labor Day weekend.

