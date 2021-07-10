Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies searching for missing Richmond woman

Deputies say Allison Chapman Kempe was thought to be returning to her Richmond-area home near FM 359 and FM 723, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Richmond woman last seen Friday night.

Deputies are searching for 41-year-old Allison Chapman Kempe who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday as she left a restaurant in the 6300 block of FM 1463 in Katy.

Deputies say Kempe was thought to be returning to her Richmond-area home near FM 359 and FM 723, but her whereabouts remain unknown. Deputies say she drives a 2020 white Acura MDX.

Anyone with information on Kempe's whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281) 341-4665.