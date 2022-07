It is unknown how many people were on the plane, but no injuries have been reported.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A small plane crashed in near Beasley in Fort Bend County Friday evening, according to the county sheriff's office.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.