Fort Bend County residents raise concern over rising home valuations, property taxes

"That's a large tax increase that I'm fixing to have to pay," said Matt Morgan, a Fort Bend County resident.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A small group in Fort Bend County addressed a big concern for a lot of homeowners Tuesday at the Cinco Ranch Library during a town hall meeting.

Representative Jacey Jetton and Jordan Wise, the chief appraiser for the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District, answered questions from unhappy homeowners about the rise in their home valuations.

"It's just gone up continuously and I'm just waiting at this point to see what our valuation is going to be because with that heart attack I had six years ago, I don't even want to open that envelope this year," said Shaun Alexander, another Fort Bend County resident.

"Right around 30 percent increase for residential property on average," said Rex Wogan, the communication director for the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District. "Some will go up a little bit more. Some will go down depending on the neighborhood."

In Texas, even with the 10 percent homestead cap, homeowners will still pay thousands more for property taxes.

"It's just the first part of the equation," said Wogan. "Right now, your property tax bill is zero because the value has been set. We're growing through the equalization phase with the appraisal review board."

If you don't agree with your home's valuation in Fort Bend County, you can protest it or file for an exemption. The deadline to do so is May 16. You can also hire an attorney or hire professional help.

"I hire the professional company to fight my taxes," said Morgan.

He said it's become a yearly battle.

"It's a system that needs to be fixed," said Morgan. "Probably more questions than answers at this point."