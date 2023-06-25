Former Pearland Mayor Tom Reid dies at 97

PEARLAND, Texas — The current mayor of Pearland paid his respects to a predecessor of his who recently died.
Mayor Kevin Cole, on behalf of the City of Pearland, posted a message about Mayor Emeritus Tom Reid's death.
Reid was 97. Cole said he died peacefully and was surrounded by family.
Reid spent nearly 45 years serving the community.
"The void that is left by Mayor Reid’s passing will never be filled, and he will be sorely missed. We will continue his legacy and work every day to match his level of dedication for the Pearland community," part of the post read.
Service details were not released.