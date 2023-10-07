Giant 24-foot deep hole on Fondren in west Houston could take 2 months to repair

It's going to be a while before repairs are complete on the massive hole on Fondren Road near Woodway in the Memorial Villages area.

HOUSTON — The street that collapsed in west Houston Friday is still causing traffic troubles and they won't end anytime soon.

The giant hole on Fondren Road at Woodway Drive is now about 8 feet wide and 24 feet deep, according to the Memorial Villages Police Department.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Friday, July 7.

Crews fenced off the hole while they work to repair it but it could take up to two months to finish the job.

Houston Public Works said the hole will be filled with concrete to stop the leak and then the hole will be sealed. After that, the wastewater line will have to be replaced through adjacent manholes.

They said the big mess was caused by a 24-inch wastewater line.

According to surveillance video, the hole initially formed in a grassy area Thursday evening.

By Friday morning it grew into the roadway, appearing to be about 12 to 15 feet in length and maybe 4 to 5 feet deep. KHOU 11 photographer John King was shooting video when more of the street collapsed on camera that afternoon.

When Houston Public Works was notified, the department immediately shut down Fondren on both sides to make repairs.

The Houston Police Department and Memorial Villages Police are assisting Houston Public Works with redirecting traffic and keeping drivers safe.

Below is a statement from Houston Public Works:

Houston Public Works crews are working to stop the growing street collapse along Fondren near Woodway. Our team is exploring options for repairs of a 24-inch wastewater line. At this time, customers are not experiencing interruptions in drinking water and wastewater services. Both lanes of Fondren will remain closed near the work area until repairs are completed. Please follow the detour signs.

