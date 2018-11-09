HOUSTON – Steady downpours in some areas of Galveston County have caused street flooding and water is creeping into some of the same homes that flooded during Harvey.
High water spots also slowed rush hour drivers in the Greater Houston Area Tuesday morning.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for most of Southeast Texas.
Texas City ISD canceled classes for Tuesday due to flooding in the area.
The main campus of College of the Mainland at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City is also closed Tuesday due to flooding in the area. All classes and activities planned for are canceled.
Dickinson and La Marque also had problems with major street flooding.
The Harris County Flood Control District opened the Clear Creek Second Outlet gates as a precaution. They said lower Clear Creek has seen 3 to 5 inches of rain in the last 24 hours with more possible.
Viewers are sending in photos of localized street flooding in parts of Galveston and Brazoria counties including La Marque, Texas City and Freeport.
There is an 80-percent chance of showers Tuesday. Conditions are favorable for flooding to occur.
Be safe during your commute. Remember: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.