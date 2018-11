HOUSTON – Houston firefighters pull a man from his house after it went up in flames overnight.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Indigo Street in southwest Houston.

Firefighters say the fire spread quickly throughout the home. They made a fast attack were able to get it under control.

The man firefighters rescued was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

