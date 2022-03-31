Firefighter injured in 2-alarm apartment fire in northwest Houston

The Houston Fire Department didn't elaborate on the firefighter's injuries but said they were taken to a nearby hospital.

HOUSTON — A firefighter was injured Thursday in a 2-alarm apartment fire in northwest Houston.

This scene, which is still active, is happening in the 5800 block N Houston Rosslyn Road at the Retreat on Rosslyn Apartments.

It's unknown what started the fire, but HFD said firefighters are performing an offensive attack to put the fire out.

People are asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency vehicle traffic.

Update: One @HoustonFire firefighter is currently being transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries related to this apartment fire. Please continue to avoid the area @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) March 31, 2022