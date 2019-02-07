HOUSTON — Firefighters battled a large fire that destroyed a home in northwest Houston overnight.

The fire led to a roof collapse and brief mayday call at the home, the Houston Fire Department said.

The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Badger Forest in the Acres Homes area. Firefighters responded and found flames shooting from the roof of the two-story home.

Residents were able to escape on their own, but firefighters went in to try and get a handle on the blaze. That’s when the roof collapsed, separating the firefighters.

One firefighter was trapped in a room and issued a mayday call. He or she was rescued after about three or four minutes.

HFD said the firefighter was checked over at the scene and was not hurt. Another firefighter suffered a back injury and was taken to the hospital.

While the fire was very large, HFD was able to prevent it from damaging nearby homes. It took about 25 minutes to put out the flames.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM