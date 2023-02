The firefighter was off-duty Thursday and was riding his motorcycle through the Sam Houston National Forest.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery firefighters arrived at the scene of a motorcycle crash only to discover that the rider was one of their own.

Crews performed CPR on the 24-year-old firefighter, but he died at the scene.

