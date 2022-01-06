FBI raids downtown Houston business

Federal agents could be seen Wednesday surrounding the entrance of a bail bond company and CBD store in the 1600 block of Austin Street.

HOUSTON — A downtown business was the focus of a law enforcement operation late Wednesday morning, prompting street closures around the area.

It happened in the 1600 block of Austin Street at the corner of Pease Street at a building where a bail bond company and CBD store are located.

Multiple agents and officers could be seen in front of the building, but it wasn't clear what led to the activity.

"The FBI confirms that we are presently leading a legitimate multi-agency law enforcement operation with fellow members of the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force at the 1600 block of Austin St. in Houston," FBI public affairs officer C.J. Jones said in a statement. "Given the ongoing nature of the matter, we are not permitted to comment further."

Austin heading into central downtown Houston is blocked at Pease as operation continues. Here’s a look at the front of the bail bonds business where activity appears to be centered #khou11 @KHOU https://t.co/v6JPBy05TK pic.twitter.com/U2cAxKdDxQ — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) June 1, 2022