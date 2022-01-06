FBI raids downtown Houston business

HOUSTON — A downtown business was the focus of a law enforcement operation late Wednesday morning, prompting street closures around the area.
It happened in the 1600 block of Austin Street at the corner of Pease Street at a building where a bail bond company and CBD store are located.
Multiple agents and officers could be seen in front of the building, but it wasn't clear what led to the activity.
"The FBI confirms that we are presently leading a legitimate multi-agency law enforcement operation with fellow members of the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force at the 1600 block of Austin St. in Houston," FBI public affairs officer C.J. Jones said in a statement. "Given the ongoing nature of the matter, we are not permitted to comment further."
This is a developing story and will be updated.